uAvionix Partners With French Software Firm On UAS Autopilot Technology

From its locations in Montana and Virginia, uAvionix announced today (July 12) it has partnered with French software developer Hionos to successfully integrate the latter’s DO-178C-compliant Pulsar autopilot software to uAvionix’s George G2 and G3 autopilots. The DO-178C standard is “among the most demanding in the industry [applied to] certification for unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in safety-critical operations,” according to uAvionix. The two autopilots already comply with DO-254 and DO-160G standards. Ryan Braun, COO of uAvionix, said, “With this new capability, uAvionix is now one step closer to its goal of providing a fully certifiable ecosystem for critical UAS applications.”

Valentin Brossard, Hionos CEO, added, “Achieving a fully certifiable autopilot package is one of the essential building blocks to type certification for UAS.” George combines certifiable DAL-C hardware with an aviation-grade GPS, C2 Radio, airspeed, detect-and-avoid, and military-grade geomagnetic sensors for accuracy and platform integrity. Paired with other certified avionics (including the ping200X Mode S/ADS-B transponder and skyLink C-band command and control radios), George autopilots can serve well as the basis for UAS ecosystem, according to uAvionix.