EAA Inaugurates New Education Center, Fully Funded By Capital Campaign

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) cut the ribbon today on its new Education Center at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Formerly known as Project 21, the center is located within a new, two-story, 30,000-square-foot addition to the EAA Museum, adjacent to the Eagle Hangar. The cost of the Education Center is pegged at $6.2 million, fully funded via a capital campaign separate from EAA member dues.

EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board Jack Pelton said, “Part of EAA’s mission is to grow aviation participation by promoting the spirit of aviation, and I think we are doing just that with the educational and technological advancements that we now have available in this new facility. Thank you to the donors that believed in our vision and made it a reality.”

The new facility incorporates the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center, a hands-on Youth Education Center and the EAA Conference Center. EAA credits primary support for the EAA education center expansion to the Ray Foundation Inc., David C. Lau Estate and an anonymous donor. Additional support came from the Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust, The Brown Family, Hank Menke, Jim Gorman, the Tom and Julie Wood Family Foundation, Juan Rodriguez, The JEK Foundation Inc., Global Aerospace, the Henry and Louise Timken Foundation, The Ward J. and Joy A. Timken Foundation, William Knighton, Richard Van Grunsven, JT Grainger, Emily Sensenbrenner, John Lee and Kathleen Lowrance.