Ukraine Claims Russians Shot Down Their Own Su-25

The Russian military may really be its own worst enemy according to the Ukrainian Air Force’s commander. According to Euromaidan Mykola Oleshchuk issued a message on Telegram saying Russian ground forces shot down one of their own Su-25 ground attack aircraft on Sunday. “I can confidently state that it was not the Ukrainian air defense that shot down the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft!” he wrote. “These were clearly the coordinated actions of Russian anti-aircraft troops, for which the entire Ukrainian people sends them great thanks!”

Russia said the plane went down in bad weather but it’s at least the second time it’s been alleged they’ve lost an aircraft to friendly fire. In September, U.K. intelligence officials said they took out one of their prized Su-35s in eastern Ukraine. Neither incident has been officially verified.