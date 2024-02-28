USAF Museum Struck By Tornado, Buildings, Aircraft Damaged

A probable tornado caused serious damage to buildings and some aircraft at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio early this morning. At approximately 4:42 am, the National Weather Service observed a severe thunderstorm with strong rotation over the Air Force Base, reporting, “a tornado is occurring or imminent.”

Among other buildings on the base, the museum’s Hangar 4 restoration facility and Gate 22B were damaged, according to the Air Force. No injuries were reported.

Wright-Patterson released photos showing damage to hangars and some aircraft. The base’s 88th Civil Engineer Group joined first responders and Air Force safety personnel in assessing damage. Col. Travis Pond, 88th Air Base Wing commander said, “Our initial assessment from this morning’s storm is the damage is isolated to the southern side of Area B. Our initial focus right now is on safety and damage assessment.”

The NWS confirmed other tornadoes touched down nearby the Air Force base at 4:37 am, 4;54 am, 4:56 am, and 5:01 am. Two-inch hailstones also caused damage to buildings, barns, and other property.