A Ukrainian surveillance drone has apparently won the first drone-on-drone dogfight by essentially allowing a Russian quadcopter to bounce off it. The video, which was released by a Ukrainian poster on Telegram, has now gone viral and it’s unlikely to catch Hollywood’s attention.

The Ukrainian drone is an off-the-shelf Mavic that appears to have been hovering over an empty patch of ground likely doing some reconnaissance. The Russian drone appears to size up its adversary before advancing and colliding with the Ukrainian aircraft. The video shot by the Ukrainian drone barely registers the impact and there’s a brief glimpse of the attacking drone losing what appears to be a piece of propeller before tumbling out of sight.