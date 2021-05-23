Virgin Galactic got back in the manned space launch business Saturday with the successful flight and recovery of its VSS Unity manned vehicle. The craft, carried by its jet aircraft mothership Eve, took off from Spaceport America in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and was released at 44,000 feet. It rocketed to an altitude of 55.45 miles before gliding to a landing back at Las Cruces, ending the first-ever manned flight into space from New Mexico. Unity was flown by pilot-in-command CJ Sturkow and Dave MacKay.
“Today’s flight showcased the inherent elegance and safety of our spaceflight system, while marking a major step forward for both Virgin Galactic and human spaceflight in New Mexico,” said CEO Michal Colglazier. “I am incredibly proud of our talented team for making the dream of private space travel a reality. We will immediately begin processing the data gained from this successful test flight, and we look forward to sharing news on our next planned milestone.” Virgin Galactic hopes to eventually carry paying passengers (about $200,000 each) to the edge of space.
seems like forever ago, that Burt’s team and Mike Melville did the first space flight. Glad they are back at it.
Now that’s gitten er dun!. Great accomplishment! Wow, what an impressive video. Hat’s off to this magnificent effort.
Carrying some green chili seeds and displaying the New Mexico Zia Sun Symbol, with White Sands National Park sparkling brilliantly below, just a breathtaking video and wonderful achievement. Looking forward to continued success for Virgin and all involved. Now, where did I put that 200K…
10 years too late. VG started looking very impressive, and I was one of their biggest fans. Today, I find it hard to get excited about them. Sub-orbital tourism hasn’t much time left, since orbital spaceflight for similar or lower cost is on the horizon.
I wish them and their customers the best.
As a kid growing up fascinated with and totally apesh!t over the X-15 program, and all the preceding high-altitude & high speed research flights, today I find Virgin’s mode of achieving space flight far more interesting and exciting for a passenger than a ride in a capsule. To me it validates an expanded definition of the oft-used term “Aerospace” from “could be either, could be both” to “It IS both”, in the tradition of the X-15 and the Space Shuttle. My $.02 – not my $200k. Tailwinds and Zero-G, Virgin.