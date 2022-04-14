Volocopter, one of the pioneers of the urban mobility concept, has set the 2024 Olympics in Paris as the target for the first commercial operation of its 18-rotor electric aircraft. The first flight of the final configuration of its Volocity two-place aircraft took place earlier this month and said in a statement the flight “is the first major step for us here at Volocopter as we gear up for our commercial launch.”

The company hopes its high profile commercial debut at the Olympics will propel acceptance of urban mobility in markets all over the world and is aiming to be on the ground floor of the new industry. In the next couple of years, the company says it needs to ensure VoloCity inspires confidence and “make sure our final air taxi is as safe as can be so that both the regulators and our customers can sit back, relax, and enjoy peace of mind.”