Volocopter Partners With SITA On Urban Air Mobility Infrastructure

Urban air mobility (UAM) developer Volocopter and SITA, self-described as an information technology (IT) provider to the air transport industry, announced today they have formed a partnership to develop operational infrastructure. Volocopter’s developmental VoloCity electric air taxi is designed to operate in high-density cities, where passengers could hail a flight from one of multiple “vertiports.”

According to a joint press release by the partnership, “SITA will deploy its expertise in air transport for the emerging UAM industry, developing new operating standards and a digital-first passenger experience. SITA’s portfolio includes a wide range of IT solutions, including airport management and operations, passenger operations, flight and aircraft operations, baggage processing, and border management.”

Volocopter’s chief commercial officer Christian Bauer said, “Volocopter consistently takes a holistic ecosystem approach. Working in concert with our partners, we are setting up for commercial operations. This involves establishing the requisite infrastructure, maintenance, flight operations, IT, and customer services. SITA is a leading IT provider for airports and airlines, and we believe there is no better partner to make our seamless travel experience possible.” Sergio Colella, SITA’s president for Europe, added, “Volocopter is in pole position to make electric air taxis a reality, benefiting from its first-mover advantage. At SITA, we will play a key role in delivering this new digital UAM world and defining a seamless, smarter approach to air travel in a city environment. Together we will turn the theory into practice as early as 2024 when we expect the first commercial eVTOLs to take flight.”