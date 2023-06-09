VoltAero Secures Grant For Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Development

VoltAero announced on Thursday that it has received a €5.6 million ($6 million) grant from the French government for the development of its Cassio 330 hybrid-electric aircraft. Capable of seating five people, the Cassio 330 will be powered by VoltAero’s proprietary 330-kilowatt hybrid-electric propulsion system. According to the company, the system uses electric motors for power during taxi, takeoff, flight for distances less than 150 km (81 NM) and landing while an internal combustion engine is used as a range extender and backup power system.

“This grant is another important vote of confidence in VoltAero and our vision to develop the unique family of Cassio electric-hybrid general aviation airplanes for safe, quiet, efficient and eco-friendly flight,” said VoltAero CEO and chief technical officer Jean Botti. “It contributes to the Cassio 330’s development, certification and production.”

As previously reported by AVweb, VoltAero began flight testing with its Cassio 1 testbed aircraft in March 2020. The company is also developing the six-seat Cassio 480 and 12-seat Cassio 600. VoltAero says the Cassio family is designed for use by regional commercial operators, charter companies and private owners as well as for cargo, postal delivery and medical evacuation operations.