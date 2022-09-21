The Navy has released pilot video of the crash of a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft at Lake Worth, Texas in September of 2021 in which the aircraft ingested a vulture. The aircraft’s engine quit and although the runways were in sight, the crew, an instructor and student, didn’t have the altitude to glide home. “We are trying to make it to the runway,” a pilot tells controllers.”Yeah, we’re not gonna make it. We’re gonna eject.”

The aircraft stayed in a level descent for a moment then fell out of control after the pilots punched out. The crash damaged three homes in a residential area but didn’t cause any serious injuries on the ground. The student was electrocuted when his parachute tangled in power lines. He suffered serious burns. The instructor suffered minor injuries and was released after a short stay in a local hospital.