WAI Sponsor Repeats Its Donation For An Eighth Straight Year

Women in Aviation International (WAI) has received a grant from the International Society of Transport Aircraft Training (ISTAT) Foundation for the eighth year in a row. Defined as “an organization committed to fostering interest in, creating opportunities for, and providing assistance to the global aviation community,” ISTAT pledged $15,000 in support of WAI’s programs to promote women’s participation in aviation and aerospace.

WAI CEO Allison McKay said, “Our focus is to increase the number of women who work in every aspect of the aviation industry. We have no doubt that lives are changed by the work we do to encourage diversity throughout our industry. We are proud to have the support of the ISTAT Foundation to help us reach our goals.”

The foundation sponsors this years “Aviation for Girls” issue, which will be available digitally to all Women in Aviation International members. It will also be polybagged with the September/October issue of “Aviation for Women.” WAI members are encouraged to pass the 36-age magazine along “to a daughter, granddaughter, niece, neighbor, or other girl in their lives.”