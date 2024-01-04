Walmart-Google Linkup Adds Drone Delivery To 60,000 Households

Last month, a supermarket news report detailed a recent partnership between Walmart and Google-owned drone delivery firm Wing centered on the Dallas area, adding drone delivery capability to some 60,000 households. A Wing Supercenter in Frisco, Texas, could be followed up early this year with a second Supercenter in the region.

Wing’s CFO Shannon Nash said deliveries typically take less than 30 minutes, and some have been accomplished in as little as three minutes. She added that a recent survey revealed that 43% of consumers say last-minute grocery runs are their most common reason for an unplanned car trip. Some 74% of consumers reported they are interested in exploring ways to use fast drone delivery to eliminate those impromptu trips. But the service is still limited to small items; not full-on grocery shopping. Wing says its drones are currently capable of carrying just under three pounds and can travel at speeds of up to 65 mph.

Nash said that Wing’s drone deliveries have a much lower carbon footprint than surface delivery vehicles. Roughly half of the survey respondents cited concern over their personal impact on the environment associated with either shopping themselves or accessing products through Internet delivery services.