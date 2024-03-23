Watsonville City Council Votes To Decommission Crosswind Runway

During its Tuesday meeting, the Watsonville City Council narrowly voted 4-3 in favor of decommissioning the crosswind runway at Watsonville Municipal Airport (KWVI).
Tuesday’s vote comes after months of deliberation over whether to shorten the runway or deactivate it entirely—a process that could take up to four years. In October, airport staff were notified that the runway would no longer meet funding eligibility requirements from the FAA since it was classified an “additional runway.” Moreover, a report to explore the airport’s growth potential noted that Watsonville’s crosswind runway only accounted for 4% of the airport’s total operations in 2022 and 2023.
Still, advocates argued the crosswind runway serves as a significant asset for pilots, especially given KWVI’s unique geography. The Watsonville Pilots Association noted that from a safety perspective, the crosswind runway acts as a reliever when the main runway becomes unsafe due to the marine layer covering—a common scenario throughout the year.
During discussions, some 30 people including airport tenants and city council members spoke in favor of keeping the runway while two asked for its closure, according to the WPA. The group also gathered more than 750 signatures from local community members and businesses in support of a compromise option to shorten the runway.
Despite these efforts, the council ultimately decided to proceed with decommissioning the runway. Officials supporting its closure cited opportunities for economic development, namely residential housing, which heavily influenced their decision.
WPA told AVweb it “strongly opposed” the council’s decision, writing, “Shortening the runway would have solved an FAA line-of-sight issue and would also open up a significant area for housing development in the reduced runway protection zones. Their decision was based on the optimistic premise that decommissioning the runway could allow significantly more development and would not adversely affect the safety of flight operations at Watsonville.”
This “additional runway” bologna badly needs journalistic attention, because crosswind runways are getting closed all over the place. Once the FAA gives it this designation, it’s no longer, for all intents and purposes, possible to get Federal funds for maintenance. Hence, they get closed. How does the FAA make that determination? It’s messy, but involves calculation of crosswind components based on weather records; if it’s too low, no money. The details are messy, but the fatal gist is that they take a daily wind AVERAGED OVER 24 HOURS. Any nincompoop knows that winds are calmer at 2 am than 2 pm. When are recreational flyers more likely to be active? Our local E-W runway experiences 10-20 kt south or southwest winds most of time when it’s nice afternoon flying weather. But, averaged over 24 hours, it looks like nothing. Hence, our attempts to open up our old N-S runway was shot down because of costs too high for our county to bear alone. I don’t get out that much, but I know of 3 other area airports that will be closing cross runways for similar reasons. The Big Boys don’t care and as one local Board member stated to me: “You don’t burn enough fuel to have a say.”
KWVI experiences heavy fog in the late spring to Summer months. Runway 9/27 is very important for VFR late afternoon arrivals or departures as this cross-wind runway is parallel to the fog bank. When the dew point drops fast, pilots have another couple of hours before getting socked-in like the primary runway 02/20.
There is a lot of open acreage in Watsonville and land with derelict shopping centers to redevelop. Instead the city wants to close part of the airport.
BTW, Fact: Shortening 09/27 costs $500K and can be paid for using the airport fund and still build 85% of the houses. Closing it costs over $1M and must come from city general fund diverting from other services.
Closing the crossing runway for land development is simply the camel’s nose under the tent. When the new housing is completed and filled up with families, the noise complaints will begin and the developers will be circling again wanting to close the whole airport.