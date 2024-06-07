YouTuber Faces Federal Charges For Alleged Helicopter Stunt

YouTube personality Suk Min Choi, also known as Alex Choi, is facing federal charges after a video he allegedly directed surfaced, depicting fireworks being launched from a helicopter at a Lamborghini in a Southern California desert.

Authorities say 24-year-old Choi is being charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, and if convicted could face ten years in federal prison.

According to AP, Prosecutors allege Choi’s video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks” posted last July, was filmed without the proper permits, or approval from the FAA.

Although the video has since been removed, authorities stated that it shows Choi pressing a “fire missiles” button while two women on board a helicopter shoot fireworks at the sports car as it speeds across a desert landscape.

Choi has gained a following of more than a million followers on Instagram and some 924,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel by filming videos of what he calls the “greatest car shenanigans.”

Officials said Choi made a court appearance on Thursday, during which a federal magistrate judge granted his release on a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is slated for July 2.