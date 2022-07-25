Just when we thought the market has seen the end of the traditional VHF navcomm radio, Trig Avionics comes to AirVenture 2022 with two new models—the TX56 and TX57. In this video Trig’s Andy Davis gave Aviation Consumer’s Larry Anglisano a demo.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.