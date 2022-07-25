Home Avionics AirVenture 2022: Trig’s New VHF NavcommAir Shows & EventsAirVentureAvionicsMultimediaVideo of the WeekAirVenture 2022: Trig’s New VHF NavcommBy Larry Anglisano - July 25, 20220PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Just when we thought the market has seen the end of the traditional VHF navcomm radio, Trig Avionics comes to AirVenture 2022 with two new models—the TX56 and TX57. In this video Trig’s Andy Davis gave Aviation Consumer’s Larry Anglisano a demo.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseNothing To Fear But Everything Itself AVWeb Insider Paul Berge - July 24, 2022 Some things you should fear, others not so much. How to tell the difference? Don't ask us, we're screaming, too. Read moreFeatured Video AirVentureAirVenture 2022: Van’s RV-15 Breaks Cover at AirVenture Marc Cook - July 25, 2022 Monday morning, the Van’s RV-15 was brought across the field to take its place in the front of the Van’s booth. Naturally, crowds descended...