Avionics Sales Up In Q1 2023

Total avionics sales for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 rose 22.6-percent compared to the same time period last year, coming in at over $777 million according to the recently released Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) Q1 2023 Avionics Market Report. AEA noted that the increase was driven by a 32.1-percent rise in forward-fit sales, which accounted for almost $468 million over the quarter. While the Q1 2023 numbers compare favorably to the first quarter of 2022, the organization found that sales decreased 2.1-percent from the previous quarter ending “a streak of 10 consecutive quarters of increasing sales.”

“This quarterly report offers mixed results, as the industry posted a lower dollar amount in sales when compared to the fourth quarter of last year, while at the same time reporting an increase in sales of more than 22% compared to the first three months of 2022,” said AEA president and CEO Mike Adamson. “Also of note, the industry garnered the largest forward-fit sales volume in the history of the report with more than $467 million in avionics sales to OEMs.”

Companies that separated total sales figures between North America and other international markets reported that 74.5-percent of their Q1 2023 sales volume occurred in North America. Now in its 11th year, AEA’s Avionics Market Report was introduced in 2013. Sales numbers covered by the report include all components and accessories in cockpit, cabin, software upgrades, portables, certified and noncertified aircraft electronics for business and general aviation aircraft, as well as all hardware, batteries and chargeable product upgrades from participating manufacturers.