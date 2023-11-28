IFR X-Country Training: Which Approaches

Any pilot who got an instrument rating in the last 25 years knows that part of the training requires a 250-NM (for airplanes) cross‑country flight under IFR. It is called the “long cross‑country” flight, although there’s no “short cross‑country” flight. That flight requires three approaches, but which three has been a source of confusion. The instrument cross-country training article in the current issue of IFR Magazine sorts it out. Read the story here.
AVweb Insider
It's a frustrating theme in GA crashes but how do we improve basic decision making?
Featured Video
Best Of The Web: Gliding To Corsica
It's been dream of Swiss glider pilot Yves Gerster to fly his motorglider from the Italian Alps to the island of Corsica and back...