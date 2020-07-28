KITPLANES: Buying a Used Long-EZ

By LeRoy Cook

Over 40 years ago, Burt Rutan set the homebuilt airplane movement on its ear in 1976 with his unusual VariEze design. From its canard foreplane “tail” to its moldless fiberglass construction, the little Eze broke new ground in an age of staid tube-and-rag homebuilts.

Rutan wasn’t the first to build and fly a pusher-type airplane with the tail in front, but he did solve the inherent weaknesses in the concept, flaws that had bedeviled the similar WW-II era Curtiss XP-55 Ascender fighter plane. Rutan’s strength as a designer has always been to find innovative ways to successfully achieve a performance objective or limitation. For instance, when it was evident that the CG of an empty VariEze would cause the powerplant-heavy aft fuselage to drop to the ground, his solution was to make the nosewheel retractable. By cranking it up after disembarking, thereby parking the aircraft in a self-chocking, prayerful position, the awkward storage problem was solved.

Cockpit of Michael Beasley’s nearly completed Long-EZ, with two Dynon HDX displays running. Sidestick is on right, throttle quadrant and canopy latch are on the left.

History

Burt Rutan’s Long-EZ, as the name implies, was introduced in 1980 as what appeared to be a lengthened version of the original VariEze, but in reality it was a complete redesign, not a simple scaling-up. The little VariEze began as a light Volkswagen-powered airplane, but it was soon optimized with the O-200 Continental pusher configuration. It didn’t take long for builders to want larger engines.

Designed around a Lycoming O-235 engine, the Long-EZ not only had a longer, sleeker fuselage but a larger main wing with less sweep angle. The wing-root strakes were bigger, giving more space for fuel and baggage, and the cockpit was wider. With 52 gallons of fuel, the Long-EZ could stay aloft for as much as 10 hours. The easiest way to discern the two EZs is to look at the wingtip; VariEzes have short protuberances below the wingtips, under the tip rudders, something not usually present on the Long-EZ.

Prefabricated kits for easy assembly were never part of the Rutan Aircraft Factory’s offerings. Plans and instructions were simply sold by RAF, and a bill-of-materials package was offered by major homebuilt supply houses. Thus, the builder is responsible for most all of the work seen in a Long-EZ offered for sale, and it is important to have a knowledgeable EZ builder/owner to help evaluate a purchase.

As with the VariEze, the Long-EZ uses Rutan’s moldless foam-core construction method, a brilliant, simple way to optimize shape by cutting or hot-wiring out a profile from blocks of high-density poly foam, sanding it to exact dimensions and laying on fiberglass and epoxy over the foam, as is done with surfboards. The result is a light, sleek airframe, giving very efficient aerodynamics.

The forward lifting surface, incorporating pitch control, means trim drag is minimized compared to conventional aft-tail aircraft. Stability is also enhanced, providing pleasant cross-country cruise characteristics, and EZs are essentially stall and spin resistant, nodding gently straight ahead when flown at the canard’s critical angle of attack. The Long-EZ’s canard originally used the same airfoil as the VariEze’s, but a newly designed airfoil was introduced in 1985 that allowed the canard span to be reduced and largely eliminated the trim change that was sometimes experienced when flying in rain with the earlier airfoil.

The trade-offs, of course, are the limitations imposed by a pusher engine installation and tailless configuration. Rutan solved stability problems by installing winglets (tip sails) with independently actuating rudders on the end of the swept wings. The rudders can also be deflected simultaneously, acting as air brakes, by depressing both rudder pedals at once. Because of the intentionally imposed limited lifting ability of the canard, required so the main wing cannot ever be stalled in flight, slowing the sleek EZ down for a landing requires deflection of a bellyboard drag surface. Flaps are not available because trailing-edge lift/drag devices would upset the carefully crafted balance between main wing and canard.

The futuristic look of a Long-EZ, even from behind, is one of its strongest appeals.

What to Look For

As with any Experimental/Amateur-Built category aircraft, construction workmanship can vary greatly, so joining and seeking help from canard airplane clubs is important. Because Long-EZs were not assembled from factory-built kits, even though many prefabricated components were available from supply houses in the heyday, it pays to have experienced eyes look over your temptation before you succumb to its charms.

Terry Schubert, retired newsletter editor of the Central States Association (the CSA is now part of the Canard Owners and Builders Association as it had become much more than a regional group), gave us a lot of tips about EZ evaluation. He says to carefully consider the empty weight; excessive weight can’t be fixed. Added poundage impacts performance and it compromises the G-load safety margin. He says an O-235 powered Long-EZ ought to come in at 850 pounds, without a starter, and he wouldn’t consider one that weighs 1000 pounds as it would be a single-place plane most of the time. One with an O-320 engine ought to weigh less than 1050 pounds.

Then look the airplane over in good light, but not in glaring sunshine that hides imperfections. Look for rounded bulges in the finish that might indicate a delamination of glass from the foam core, which can only get worse under flight loads. With the nose gear retracted, stand at the rear and observe the underside of both wings; the amount of exposed areas visible should match, and if they don’t there may be an issue with one side’s angle of incidence. There should be no bare glass on surfaces exposed to sunlight, which invites UV damage. Paint should not be coming loose, which is probably a result of poor priming and may need removal and recontouring to fix. EZs are better off painted white or very pale yellow due to the room-temperature cure construction; heat soaked up by dark colors weakens the structure.

The nylon brake lines need to be checked for flexibility, even if shielded by insulation and heat shields, as they stiffen with age. Schubert likes to stick with two-blade composite propellers for their durability, efficiency and one-third less susceptibility to FOD. It’s important that the fuel caps have restraining metal chains, he says, both for static electricity and to prevent their loss in flight, straight back into the propeller.

Schubert cautions against buying any airplane that has been operated on alcohol-based fuel, which attacks the tanks in the strakes. Watch for blisters and soft lumps in the tank structure, which are challenging to repair. A later mod changed the system from two vent lines to four; if there’s more than 15 gallons in a tank with the original vents, there will be venting of fuel overboard from expansion while parked nose down. The solution is to fuel up just before departure. The Long-EZ’s direct-reading sight gauges are unfailing indicators of fuel level.

As with all airplanes, the engine should have been given frequent flying to get the oil up to 180° F to prevent rusting; Schubert says to pull the dipstick and look under the cap for signs of rust. He also wants to look at the four exhaust pipes for unmatched deposits and oily residue. Cylinder head temperature probes should be installed and working to keep a careful check on the pusher engine’s cooling health, and the cowling should fit tightly to prevent loss of cooling air. See if there’s a cabin heating system installed; not all EZs have them because the greenhouse canopy traps plenty of warmth, but one will be needed at 10,000 feet msl.

Mike Sabourin’s Long-EZ is shown in the main photos.

The control system should be checked for flutter-inducing looseness, including the rudder return springs, and the elevators need to be noted as having been balanced in the logbook. There should not be any trim tabs added to the elevators or other controls if properly built. The rudders come in two sizes, partial and full length; the later are termed “high performance” rudders.

Canard style is a debate among knowledgeable and not-so-knowledgeable EZ “experts.” The original Long-EZ plans called for the same GU25-5(11)8 canard airfoil that was used on the VariEze, which could exhibit some pitch-down trim change if flown in rain and required a few extra knots for takeoff and approach if rain was present. In 1985, plans for a canard with a John Roncz R1145MS airfoil were introduced, which largely eliminated the trim change. Some Long-EZs have vortex generators added to the upper surface as an alternate fix. As Schubert points out, some of the original canards may not have been well contoured and therefore have no laminar flow to be disrupted by rain, thus exhibiting none of the pitch-down tendency.

Engine Options

If in pursuit of maximum performance, a Long-EZ builder will have opted for a Lycoming O-320, or even an O-360 for another 12 pounds of weight. Because the airplane was designed for the lighter O-235, the bigger engine and associated systems require some attention to CG and perhaps weight savings in other areas. Just make sure the airplane under consideration hasn’t had the bigger engine installed without documenting the change in the logs and limitations.

If sticking with the O-235 for lightness and economy, while still enjoying impressive speed, some builders leave off the starter and install a lightweight wood propeller. There’s certainly nothing wrong with flying at 160 knots on 115 hp, although the climb rate will be slower than with an O-320.

Many Long-EZ builders have tried automotive engine conversions, including Mazda rotaries, and two-time builder Bob Holliston cautions against considering one, saying that they are four times as much trouble and are almost never successful. Stick with the tried-and-true airplane motors.

Terry Schubert’s Long-EZ engine installation is artfully revealed in this double-exposure shot, taken before and after the cowling was installed.

Common Modifications

As with all E/A-B scratch-built designs, Long-EZs are often customized by their builders, which is why it pays to have a knowledgeable canard-airplane expert help you evaluate a potential purchase. Some add-ons or changes are beneficial, some are harmless, and some can be dangerous.

Vortex generators, added to the forward or main wings, may provide some benefit if installed correctly. A Davenport-type coil spring shimmy damper on the nose gear is much preferred over the plans version damper, according to Terry Schubert. Not all Long-EZs have a boarding step to assist in climbing over the side, which would seem worthwhile. An electrically powered nose gear extension system, versus the standard manual crank, adds some weight, which is always the enemy of structural safety and performance. Most, but not all, Long-EZs will have a cabin heating system of some sort (exhaust muff, oil radiator, electric socks), depending on their region of origin.

Canard airfoil modification, aka the Roncz canard, to minimize the effect of flying in rain, would not usually be seen on early built (pre-1985) Long-EZs. The Roncz canard is shorter in span, adds a couple of knots to the stall speed and is slightly heavier. Replacing the original canard with the redesigned one is possible, with considerable work, but not critical for most operators.

Flight Characteristics

Long-EZs are wonderful cross-country traveling machines, albeit somewhat snug and limited on storage space; using moldable soft luggage stuffed in the strakes is the key. They are stable and have long legs, burning less fuel for the distance than just about any other two-seat airplane. Forward visibility, particularly on approach, is obviously impacted by the canard.

If you’re looking for short-field and unimproved airport capability, you’ll want to buy something else. The airplane’s small tires, relatively high liftoff and touchdown speeds, and the possibility of FOD damage to the pusher propeller do not lend EZs to STOL operation. Their strength is in efficient transportation.

The characteristic praying-mantis tie-down position means you will begin by lifting the nose and reaching inside to crank the nose gear down. It takes 8.6 turns to extend the gear over center and lock it in place; watch for the nose to rise and then dip slightly at the end of the cycle, indicating that the gear did go over center. Hold on and climb aboard to add the human ballast; hopefully, there will be a boarding step installed.

If you haven’t hand-propped the engine before boarding, check and announce for a clear prop to the rear before cranking up. Canopy latching is critical; there should be a warning system to alert you to an unlatched canopy before takeoff. By the same token, the full bubble makes a great greenhouse in hot weather, so you’ll want to leave it cracked for taxiing. Brakes, of course, are necessary for steering, so check them early and often.

Comfortable seating and storage room in the strakes are cockpit features of the Long-EZ.

Once the engine runup and the sidestick and rudder controls are verified, recheck the canopy latching and swing into position to launch. When the canard comes to life and the nose can lift off, gain another 10 mph and the main wing will break ground. The canard makes a great attitude reference for climbout. Climbing doesn’t take long, with 1500 fpm rates with small engines and 2000 fpm or more with the bigger Lycomings. For best efficiency, get the EZ up to 10,000 feet msl where it does its finest work. For the O-235 engine expect to see 150 to 160 knots TAS at normal flight levels and upwards of 200 knots with O-320/O-360 installations.

Descent planning starts well out from the destination; the sleek Long-EZ doesn’t want to come down and slow down. There should be a nose gear-up warning to get your attention with the power back. Extend the belly board for the approach and keep a sharp eye out for lower and slower airplanes ahead. The touchdown comes at 65 mph or so as the main wing quits flying, and then it’s time to get on the brakes for slowing and steering.

Strake mounting the electrical panel is handy and

frees up instrument panel space.

Disembarking is the reverse of mounting; an occupant in the rear seat simplifies the urgency of lowering the nose to prevent a tip-up. A postflight inspection of the rear-mounted engine compartment is a good idea, since you’re not walking past it at the nose.

Resources

The Rutan Aircraft Factory ceased operation in 2004. Plans remain available in unused and partially used state from former builders, so there are still some new Long-EZs being added to the 700 or so registered in the U.S. Support is found among the membership of the Canard Owners and Builders Association, Squadron III, and the Rutan Aircraft Flying Experience (RAFE) organization website. TERF Inc. has secured the rights to publish all former RAF materials for the guidance of owners and builders.

Photos: Marc Cook and courtesy of the Long-EZ owners

Owner Feedback

Mike Beasley

Central States Association Magazine Editor Building my own Long-EZ and installing my own avionics and electrical system has provided me with an immense learning opportunity, one which made me a better builder and aircraft owner. I began my aircraft when I was stationed in Germany in 2001 while in the Air Force and subsequently moved my project three times. I am currently in final assembly and am planning the first flight in the next few months. By all means, get to know the community of builders and flyers before seriously considering the purchase of a Long-EZ. Builders and flyers of these aircraft love their planes and want to tell you all about them! The community is filled with decades of experience and lessons learned, and a prospective buyer can learn a lot if they’re willing to listen. Joining the Canard Owners and Builders Association is a great first step. The Central States Association magazine is published quarterly and consists of approximately 32 pages of extremely helpful information pertaining to the building and flying of canard aircraft. Beyond that, attend major fly-ins such as Sun ’n Fun in Lakeland, Florida; AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and other regional canard fly-ins that are listed on the COBA website. At these events a prospective buyer can talk with several owners and builders to get multiple perspectives of buying, owning and flying these awesome aircraft.

For potential Long-EZ buyers, I offer the following: First, the best option is to have a very knowledgeable person inspect the aircraft, someone who has built a Long-EZ or another canard airplane. Since these aircraft are scratch-built, the builder may choose to do something different than what’s shown in the plans. These modifications should be considered carefully, and the average A&P mechanic who performs prebuy inspections on production aircraft will probably not be familiar with the intricacies of the Long-EZ. Secondly, examine the build logs and the aircraft logbook. Do they contain detailed records of routine maintenance and other maintenance that has been performed? A properly maintained aircraft should have such entries to ensure proper tracking. Next, take note of any surface irregularities on the aircraft’s surface, particularly on the wings and flight controls. A simple “coin tap” in the area can be used to determine if the top layer of fiberglass has separated from the underlying foam core. Tapping outside the area of concern will result in a high-pitched sound level, but as the coin is tapped toward the delaminated area, the tapping will change to a lower hollow sound. While small areas can be fixed by drilling a small hole and injecting epoxy into the delamination and clamping or weighting it, larger areas are reason for concern and a more comprehensive repair may be in order.

Lastly, note the general quality of small details. I like to stick my phone through the leg holes in the cockpit toward the front of the plane and take several pictures. That enables me to review the photos in detail, zooming in to get a good look at the quality of work under the panel. Are aviation-quality wiring, connectors, splices, etc. used? How organized do the systems appear to be installed? If you encounter a problem after purchase, determining the source of the problem may be challenging if things are not organized. To prevent this, ensure that all the aircraft’s systems are documented in a set of drawings or diagrams. Even experienced builders can forget how they wired something after a few weeks or months and will need to rely on their drawings to troubleshoot and repair the aircraft. A new Long-EZ owner or A&P will have quite a challenge troubleshooting a problem if there are no system drawings for that aircraft.

David Orr

I’ve built one Long-EZ, and I have 4050 hours flying canards. I’ve refurbished several of them, including two Long-EZs and now the Cozy IVs and Berkuts. When I was younger, I ran a club called Squadron II that eventually grew to include up to 100 Los Angeles-area canard airplane builders. Over time, some of the guys fell out of building and we helped find buyers for their projects. As time passed, I got involved in finding good Long-EZs, Long-EZ projects and even plans for buyers, and I’ve been doing that for almost 35 years. That has now expanded to include most of the canards. These are wonderful traveling machines, comfortable to fly, and life-saving in several unique ways. They have taken me to Fairbanks, Alaska; Puerto Rico; the Bahamas; and about 20 airports in Mexico from here in Los Angeles. After I left Santa Monica, I formed Squadron III, basically a canard newsletter, and I stand ready to handle builder and many non-builder owner requests, such as, “My nosegear fork broke; where do I get a new one?” Squadron III is currently at 1145 canard owners, about half of which are Long-EZ people. I started out West and now it stretches all over the world, just like the Central States newsletter, which may be a bit more builder oriented.

Terry Schubert

Photo: Ronald J. Revelt

Retired 30-year CSA Newsletter Writer, Editor and Publisher Pardon me if my bias shows, but I consider the Long-EZ to be the finest, most efficient, fast, stall-resistant, affordable, cross-country airplane in existence. I base this on 61 years of Airplane-SEL and -MEL experience, which includes nearly 4500 hours and 34 years flying time in my O-320-powered Long-EZ. Being in close contact with the worldwide family of canard airplane owners and builders through the Central States Association has further reinforced my opinion.

When first considering purchasing a Long-EZ, realize that all these airplanes are different and some are very different. The operating limitations were written specifically for that one airplane and will be different from other exact-looking airplanes. They govern what you must do to maintain and operate the airplane. Second, you need to determine what your mission is: Will it be cross-country, breakfast flights, aerobatics, IFR, grass-field operation, etc? Just because canards look cool, that’s no sign one is for you. Their 65-knot touchdown speed and hard surface requirements rule out many airports. I have watched Long-EZs do loops and rolls and they are very strong, but a Pitts looks and feels better. I know of none built with plans-specified structure that has ever had an in-flight structural failure, if not flying in a thunderstorm. There aren’t many designs that can say that. On the other hand, if you want to go from the Midwest to Sun ’n Fun nonstop in about 5 hours while reclined in comfort, with a softer ride in turbulence thanks to the composite canard configuration as your GIB is popping bonbons in your mouth, then this is the bird for you. Even if you are a potential world-rounder, you’ll be happy to know that you can go 1650 nautical miles on standard fuel capacity, according to the specs. I am currently updating 34 years of the Central States Association newsletter articles to digital format and will soon be making them available to pilots and builders who are interested in cooling, drag reduction, maintenance and propeller efficiency, applicable to all airplanes, not just canard pushers.

David Adams

My Long-EZ is powered by an O-235 with high-compression pistons and dual Light Speed Plasma electronic ignition, which allows me to achieve over 205 mph. However, I plan to install an O-320 engine in the near future to go even faster. My EZ’s current empty weight is 875 pounds; the bigger engine will probably boost that to 950 pounds. I’m not only a Long-EZ builder but also a race pilot, flying Race 83 on the Sport Air Racing League circuit. I’ve participated in 78 races and have won the League championship seven times. As an EAA flight advisor, I can’t stress enough the need for a potential buyer to obtain professional help before buying a used Long-EZ. Because they are hand built, no two are alike. I recommend three experienced canard-airplane builders for prebuy inspections: Marc Zeitlin in California, Burrall Sanders in Colorado and James Redmon in Texas. Most importantly, new Long-EZ owners need to obtain and read all the Central States Association newsletters. Doing so will save a lot of wasted time and phone calls attempting to obtain already-available information.

Adams in his Long-EZ Race #83 making a pass for the camera.

Bob Holliston

I’ve built two Long-EZs. I spent two years building the first one, which I sold in 2003, and it took me four years to build the second one, which I flew for six years in all-white configuration before finally painting it pale yellow and green. My airplane is powered by a modified O-360-A2D engine with 10:1 pistons, generating about 215 hp. For balance, the airplane is stretched by 14 inches and has the battery located in the nose. It can cruise at 200 knots, and for best economy I go above 14,000 feet to true 174 knots on 5.4 gallons per hour. I have no problem operating out of 3000-foot runways, typically using about half the length. I highly recommend that potential Long-EZ buyers take an experienced EZ person to look at any airplane they are considering. If they’re not careful, they’re liable to get a piece of junk. A friend of mine bought the cheapest one he could find, and it took a lot of work to finally get it right. In my opinion, only Lycoming engines should be considered: O-235s if the airplane was built light or O-320s if performance is the main objective.

Scott C. Torneten

My O-235-L2C powered Long-EZ was built in 1985 and I purchased it in 2016, after doing considerable research and receiving plenty of help from other builders. I found that EZ builders are very personally attached to their planes and are reluctant to let them go—unless they are going to a good home. I’m very pleased with my aircraft; it weighs exactly 850 pounds and delivers 160 knots IAS at low altitude, with a wood/composite propeller. I’ve flown it from Salt Lake City to St. Louis in under 5 hours, cruising at 17,500 feet msl, and it only used 32 gallons of fuel on the trip. Nothing else is as fast for the money.

