Garmin Web-Based Utilities Down After Suspected Attack

Pilots who use Garmin’s web-based planning tools, including flyGarmin and FltPlan.com, as well as syncing functions inside the Garmin Pilot app have been feeling the pain from a massive outage that began on July 23, 2020. Many of Garmin’s key “cloud” systems were down most of Thursday, but by Friday morning (July 24), several of the company’s Connext services had been restored, including phone and SMS features sent via Iridium satellite devices. Some flight plan filing features and account syncing via Garmin Pilot were still down. As Garmin works to restore the data, users will likely still experience degraded performance in flight planning and even with database concierge utilities, and it’s likely that various services will come back and others go off line as the company acts to restore service and implement data-recovery procedures.

The outage has also affected Garmin’s call centers, and the company (as of 11:30 Eastern time on Friday) was unable to receive phone calls, emails and chats. Web-based forums were also down.

AVweb reached out to Garmin for an official statement and update, but was told that users will experience an outage that affects flyGarmin and its website, plus Garmin Pilot. The Pilot app can still be used in flight.

Aviation users aren’t alone—the outage also affects the Connect utility used by Garmin fitness devices. This hinders syncing the device with the Connect app. Rumors have been flying that the company was hit with a massive ransomware attack, but the company would not verify this in its statement. Garmin subscribers can sign up for email and/or SMS notifications to be alerted when the services come back online.