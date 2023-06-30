Top Letters And Comments, June 30, 2023

Not-So-Gentle-T-Storms

Informative, tragic, and with that simple photo of the storm front entirely predictable.

With a dusty degree in Aeronautics and decades of 121 experience I had to Google the terms Sferics, graupel, and CAPE. I do admit while radar charts are easily intuitive, the divergence chart left me studying, and I would consider it more academic than useful as a line pilots tool.

I’ve always been amazed at the ability of the NE US controllers to thread traffic around storms our company’s invaluable RDR-4000 and WXR’s series radars could not see “behind”, so I found the comments about the coveted US’s NEXTRAD and “short latency” feature really on point. Saved my butt an uncomfortable experience quite a few times.

Unfortunately, one of the most popular charting and weather APPS, (that I imagine is the most popular amongst GA guys) has recently lost about 10-15 minutes of radar currency due to some rather ambiguous explanation by the vendor. So I appreciated the author reinforcing this information as appropriate for planning a storms track rather than it’s actual location.

I experienced an unexpected family tragedy and a family member made the comment “what a difference a day can make”, unfortunately in this example it could have been as simple as “what a difference an hour can make”.

Dexter M.

The hardest lesson to learn in aviation is when to say no -and- sticking by that decision no matter the pressure. And pressure there’ll be. Seems to me that personality type plays a substantial role in embracing this lesson?

Thomas C.

After reading your article, I couldn’t help but think, in a flash, of Scott Crossfield, who serves as a prime example of how fragile our lives can be. With my own journey in aviation starting in 1966 and accumulating thousands of flight hours, including over 10,000 hours as a full-time CFI/CFII, I continue to be reminded of our vulnerability. It’s important to recognize that regardless of our experience, high risk weather does not discriminate based on the aircraft we fly or our skills and knowledge. High risk weather, intentionally or not, has a knack for exploiting vulnerabilities and causing harm.

Raf S.

Short Final: Other Right

As a Purdue Professional Pilot alum, this is cute. Here’s another version of the IU/PU rivalry. One night, as a captain for TWA, I was flying from STL to PHL. We just leveled off at FL350 over IND on a crystal clear night. I got on the PA and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have just leveled off over Indianapolis. Passengers on the left can see the lights of a world class scientific and engineering university; Purdue. On the right , folks can see the lights of Bloomington, home to the local arts and crafts high school, Indiana University. And shortly on the left again you will see the lights of South Bend. Home of a semi-famous sports camp, Notre Dame.” My FO turned to me and said, “You’re gonna hear about that one.” Never heard a word from Mgmt.

Rik C.

