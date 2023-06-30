Top Letters And Comments, June 30, 2023

Not-So-Gentle-T-Storms
Informative, tragic, and with that simple photo of the storm front entirely predictable.
With a dusty degree in Aeronautics and decades of 121 experience I had to Google the terms Sferics, graupel, and CAPE. I do admit while radar charts are easily intuitive, the divergence chart left me studying, and I would consider it more academic than useful as a line pilots tool.
I’ve always been amazed at the ability of the NE US controllers to thread traffic around storms our company’s invaluable RDR-4000 and WXR’s series radars could not see “behind”, so I found the comments about the coveted US’s NEXTRAD and “short latency” feature really on point. Saved my butt an uncomfortable experience quite a few times.
Unfortunately, one of the most popular charting and weather APPS, (that I imagine is the most popular amongst GA guys) has recently lost about 10-15 minutes of radar currency due to some rather ambiguous explanation by the vendor. So I appreciated the author reinforcing this information as appropriate for planning a storms track rather than it’s actual location.
I experienced an unexpected family tragedy and a family member made the comment “what a difference a day can make”, unfortunately in this example it could have been as simple as “what a difference an hour can make”.
Dexter M.
The hardest lesson to learn in aviation is when to say no -and- sticking by that decision no matter the pressure. And pressure there’ll be. Seems to me that personality type plays a substantial role in embracing this lesson?
Thomas C.
After reading your article, I couldn’t help but think, in a flash, of Scott Crossfield, who serves as a prime example of how fragile our lives can be. With my own journey in aviation starting in 1966 and accumulating thousands of flight hours, including over 10,000 hours as a full-time CFI/CFII, I continue to be reminded of our vulnerability. It’s important to recognize that regardless of our experience, high risk weather does not discriminate based on the aircraft we fly or our skills and knowledge. High risk weather, intentionally or not, has a knack for exploiting vulnerabilities and causing harm.
Raf S.
Short Final: Other Right
As a Purdue Professional Pilot alum, this is cute. Here’s another version of the IU/PU rivalry. One night, as a captain for TWA, I was flying from STL to PHL. We just leveled off at FL350 over IND on a crystal clear night. I got on the PA and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have just leveled off over Indianapolis. Passengers on the left can see the lights of a world class scientific and engineering university; Purdue. On the right , folks can see the lights of Bloomington, home to the local arts and crafts high school, Indiana University. And shortly on the left again you will see the lights of South Bend. Home of a semi-famous sports camp, Notre Dame.” My FO turned to me and said, “You’re gonna hear about that one.” Never heard a word from Mgmt.
Rik C.
Poll: Do You Think The Boom Supersonic Airplane Will Succeed?
- Aerodynamically ✔, Financially X
- Yes, if it’s not legislated out of service, including artificially high fuel charges.
- It’s all about the funding and time. Boom is smartly emulating Aerion who was very close to Preliminary Design Review followed by build. Boom has put many smart advances in place but the engine for their aircraft will be everything. It must be quiet, fuel (SAF) efficient, make the ranges needed easily, and, perhaps most important for an airliner, the hourly cost to run and maintain the engines must make sense. Often engines that power superior aircraft have very high hourly costs and require overhaul at a small fraction.
- Who knows? Maybe? Probably? Hope so!
- Succeed – at what? Flying? Probably Yes. Changing attitudes toward sonic booms? Maybe. Delivering an early step in a world-changing transportation solution? No.
- It will fly but lose money.
- Hope so, about time we actually advanced rather than going backwards because of whingers.
- Only if the drag is also reduced… the fuel economy is critical to “succeed.”
- I don’t think it will ever exist for the common man.
- Depending on how much money venture capitalists are willing to throw away.
- They’re looking for certification when? 10 years or so? It’s up to the investors, as they come and go… and what happens if the principles die during development?
- It might well succeed in actually flying, but it’s unlikely to succeed in the marketplace because it’ll still produce a sonic boom(let) and the public won’t stand for it.
- Yes, but WHY? There is no real need for supersonic flight in today’s world (unless you’re one of the ultra-rich).
- If the market is there, paying customers!
- Of course it could be done but I doubt it will ever be funded… And if it is, that it will ever be profitable.
- It will exist only as the wealthy travelers’ golden chariot. The commoner will still fly SW.
- Hope so.
- Why is everyone in such a hurry anyway?