Short Final: Cub Comedy

While doing some pattern work recently at our small rural airport in Pella, Iowa (KPEA), I was practicing wheel landings and three‐point landings with my 1946 Piper Cub when on the CTAF I heard a local business’ Lear‐45 announce their approach to the airport from five miles to the south. Though the corporate pilots know me and are generally very courteous, I knew that I was somewhat of a nuisance to them in the pattern and would be hard to identify. I chose to climb to 1000 feet above pattern altitude and make a broad circle over the airport, trying to visualize the jet and stay out of their way. I don’t know what possessed me, but as they made their call for downwind, I announced, “Learjet 1234 on downwind, use caution, Cub wake turbulence on one‐six!”

I waited a few seconds and when I heard their call for final to one‐six, I could hear laughter in the background, obviously acknowledging my mischievous behavior. I think it made their day!

Dave Barnes, Pella, Iowa