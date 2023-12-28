Short Final: Coastal Navigation

Stop me if you’re heard this one.

Many years ago, a foreign student with a heavy accent contacts air traffic control over the east coast of Florida saying he’s lost. The controller gives him a transponder code and tries to get a general idea of where he is in relation to coastal landmarks. After a few questions, the student says, “All I know is I’m over Deland.” Surprised at the specific location, the controller looks in vain for his target in the vicinity of the Florida city about 30 miles north of Orlando. No luck. “Are you sure you’re over Deland?” he asks. The student answers, “Yes! I was over de water; now I’m over de land.”

(I have no conceivable way to verify the story, which is probably made up.)