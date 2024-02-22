Short Final: Hold Your Horsepower

From sister publication IFR Magazine’s “On the Air” letters page:
A female tower controller at a flight-school airport was known to have a sultry voice that the young male instructors found … appealing. On one occasion, she advised one of the school aircraft that had been waiting for ground fog to dissipate:
Controller: “Cessna Five Mike Fox, weather is now clear with 2.5 miles visibility in fog. State your intentions.”
Instructor: “Cessna Five Mike Fox … Dishonorable.”
After a brief silence on the frequency, she replied: “Cessna Five Mike Fox, hold your present position—indefinitely.”
Not sure if this comment will get deleted or not but what the heck.
Heard on the radio somewhere:
Controller: Delta xyz, cleared to land.
Delta pilot: Delta xyz, cleared to land.
Delta pilot: Dang, she sounds hot. Her voice has me as long and hard as that runway down there. You know…. *silence*
Controller: Delta xyz check for stuck mic and if what you say is true, I get off at 10.
Hi, AvWeb staff! I believe this story elicited an apology from the IFR editorial staff in the Feb 2024 issue, when they acknowledged it was in poor taste and shouldn’t have been published. Perhaps you could add that letter from the reader and the magazine’s apology to this article?
Thanks, and have a great day.
Ah yes the coddled mind…
I edited this from another source but it gets the point across.
An unfortunate trend that has emerged in recent years is that some young pilots have developed feelings. John Wayne would roll over in his grave if he could see some of the pansy stuff some young dudes try to pull off (so to speak). Fighter pilots are not allowed to have feelings, except for the feeling of exhilaration watching some communist cook to death in the flaming wreckage of the Flanker that you just shot down. The Sensitive New Age Pilot (SNAP) trend is unacceptable. If you don’t like the way someone talked to you, get the over it. If you think your opinion should matter, it doesn’t. If you want some respect, stop whining about it – get off your ass and earn it.
If you feel like crying, then get out of my community.
Hi, Will! My, that’s a strongly-worded response! You sure do seem to have taken offense from my suggestion that the editorial staff publish all of the correspondence around this particular article. I’m sorry that you were unable to cope with my comment, and I’ll try to remember in the future that you seem to have a very strong aversion to hearing differing viewpoints, should we ever have the opportunity to interact again!
Have a great day!
… as opposed to treating all the professionals you interact with as just that, professionals doing their jobs?
Have all the private feelings you want. Don’t foist them on your co-workers. Is that simple enough for your Cro-Magnon brain?
Unfortunate effect of simultaneous reply; I should have ended my comment with “Cro-Magnon brain, Will?”
Thanks for clarifying, Aviatrexx!