Short Final: Hold Your Horsepower

From sister publication IFR Magazine’s “On the Air” letters page:

A female tower controller at a flight-school airport was known to have a sultry voice that the young male instructors found … appealing. On one occasion, she advised one of the school aircraft that had been waiting for ground fog to dissipate:

Controller: “Cessna Five Mike Fox, weather is now clear with 2.5 miles visibility in fog. State your intentions.”

Instructor: “Cessna Five Mike Fox … Dishonorable.”

After a brief silence on the frequency, she replied: “Cessna Five Mike Fox, hold your present position—indefinitely.”