Short Final: Information Yankee

I’m from Massachusetts (the North) and in the mid 1960s, flying cross‑country from Daytona Beach to an airport near Tampa Florida (the South), I passed by the Orlando airport and tuned the frequency for a brand‑new reporting system named ATIS.

I caught the recorded transmission about halfway and heard the following:

“Temperature 28. Dew point 10. Landing Runway 36. When contacting Orlando tower report you have received information, excuse the expression, Yankee.”

Marc Nathanson

Littleton, Massachusetts