Gulfstream’s Next Flagship, The G800, Achieves First Flight

Gulfstream announced today its ultra-long-range G800 made its first flight, always a red-letter day in any aircraft development program. The two hour flight took off from Georgia’s Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at 9 a.m., powered by a blend of conventional Jet A and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Mark Burns, company president, said, “At Gulfstream, working closely with our customers allows us to continuously build on our successes and develop aircraft that exceed their expectations. The G800 pushes the boundaries of performance even further with Gulfstream-designed aerodynamics and cabin technology, and we look forward to our customers benefiting from the longer range at higher speeds in our exceptional cabin environment.”

The G800 is Gulfstream’s longest-range jet yet, with a range of 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 – 7,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.90. It’s powered by Rolls Royce Pearl 700 turbofans, which, combined with Gulfstream’s “advanced, high-speed wing” delivers what the company describes as “class-leading fuel efficiency.”

With cabin space for up to 19 passengers in four living areas, the G800 also features the Gulfstream’s latest cabin technology and comfort; hand-crafted, ergonomic seats; a high-definition circadian lighting system; 100 percent, never-recirculated air; the lowest cabin altitude in the industry; a plasma-ionization air-purification system; and 16 windows, which Gulfstream touts as “the largest in the industry.”

Burns said, ““We have announced eight new aircraft in the past decade, strategically timed to capture market demand. We are seeing great interest in the G800, and this first flight brings us even closer to delivering a Gulfstream for every mission.”