Hartzell’s Polaris All-Composite Prop Now Available on Select Diamond DA40s

Hartzell Propeller announced it has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its three-blade Polaris composite propeller on the Diamond DA40 NG. The new propeller replaces the aircraft’s stock MT wood/composite propeller.

Company president JJ Frigge said Hartzell’s 74-inch-diameter Polaris Top Prop for the Austro Engine E4A-powered DA40 improves climb performance and adds as much as three knots to cruise speed. It’s also more durable and quieter with a 74.1 dB(a) noise level, he said. “The performance conversion kit includes the propeller, a white or metallic silver composite spinner, and STC documentation,” Frigge added.

Cost of the kit is $24,613. It comes with a 2,400-hour/six-year time between overhaul (TBO) interval. Hartzell says the three-blade composite propeller for the Diamond “delivers low weight, low inertia, and low life cycle costs.” Other benefits include all-weather durability and reliability of a true carbon-fiber composite propeller system, according to the company.