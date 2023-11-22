Short Final: Listen Carefully

A few years ago during my private‐ pilot solo long cross‐country I was heading to a southern Wisconsin air‐ port with a tower known to be easily annoyed. So I was an over‐prepared nervous student pilot who had ATIS as soon as I could get it and listened to it more times than I needed. Full of

anxiety and right before I was going to call tower this exchanged happened. Pilot: “Tower N1234 we just fin‐ ished eating at the restaurant but can’tseem to get a hold of ground.”

Tower: “Do you have information Romeo?”

Pilot: “Yeah I have Romeo.”

Tower: “Then you would know ground is closed and to contact tower, but anyway how can I help you, sir?”

I thought, wonderful now they’re annoyed and it is my turn next.

On the plus side, on that trip I did learn to listen and understand ATIS thoroughly.