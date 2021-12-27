Short Final: Nav Problems

On a recent trip from Illinois to Arkansas, we overheard the following exchange:

Razorback Approach: “Cessna Two Three Tango, Razorback Approach. Have you changed your destination from Houston, Texas?”

Cessna 23T: “Razorback Approach, Cessna Two Three Tango. That’s a negative. Destination is still Houston.”

Approach (chuckling): “Well Cessna Two Three Tango, on your current heading you are not going to even hit the state of Texas.”

Cessna 23T: “Approach, Cessna Two Three Tango … we are experiencing … nav problems.”

Approach: “Cessna Two Three Tango, we assumed that, too … turn right heading 179 direct Houston.”

Stephen Kunce

Murphysboro, Illinois