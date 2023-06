I heard the following around my home airport:

Cessna 1234M: “Cessna N1234M, four miles northeast for landing with Echo. Full stop.”

Tower: “34M turn right base. Cleared to land 25R.”

A few moments later as the Cessna was on short final:

Tower: “34M, be aware tractor mowing between 25R and 25L.”

Cessna 1234M: “Roger. Too close for missiles. Switching to guns.”

Marc Costantino

Livermore, California