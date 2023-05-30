Short Final: What’s In A Name?

Traveling southwest to New Orleans through southern Mississippi, our IFR clearance always includes a pair of VORs, EWA and LBY, to steer clear of the numerous military facilities in the area. I queried Memphis Center about their names, Kewanee and Eaton.

Baron 658M: “Center, I can understand the name Kewanee and ID of EWA, but do you know how they got Eaton out of LBY?”

Memphis Center was quick with a response, almost as if he’d prepared it: “Sir, there isn’t enough government money to answer that question.”

Travis Witherington

Knoxville, Tennessee