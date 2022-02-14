Eight Missing After PC-12 Crash (Updated)

Eight people are missing following the crash of a Pilatus PC-12 off the coast of Beaufort, North Carolina, on Sunday. The aircraft went down at around 2 p.m. local time approximately 4 miles east of Drum Inlet. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the aircraft was “seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen.” No emergency communications were received.

“A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Monday. “An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched to search the area.”

Search efforts are ongoing with personnel from the Coast Guard, National Park service, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Down East Fire Department participating. A debris field has been located in the search area and officials have stated that they do not believe there were any survivors. The NTSB is investigating the accident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.