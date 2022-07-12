General Aviation Accident Bulletin, July 11, 2022

AVweb’s General Aviation Accident Bulletin is taken from the pages of our sister publication, Aviation Safety magazine. All the reports listed here are preliminary and include only initial factual findings about crashes. You can learn more about the final probable cause on the NTSB’s website at www.ntsb.gov. Final reports appear about a year after the accident, although some take longer. Find out more about Aviation Safety at www.aviationsafetymagazine.com.

April 2, 2022, Morristown, N.J.

Learjet 45

At 1119 Eastern time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it departed the runway during landing. The two airline transport pilots and two passengers sustained minor injuries. Visual conditions prevailed; an IFR flight plan had been filed.

The jet made a visual approach to Runway 23, with reported wind from 340 degrees at three knots, gusting to 16 knots. The quartering tailwind was computed “within limits.” As thrust reversers were deployed at touchdown, the airplane turned “sharply to the right,” according to the captain. Normal and extreme crosswind corrections were made, but had no effect. The airplane departed the right side of the runway and the “entire wing structure separated from the main fuselage.” Examination revealed the thrust reversers on each engine were deployed, their positions approximately matching. Skid marks appeared about 1200 feet beyond the runway’s approach end and arced about 560 feet to the airplane’s right before transitioning to tracks in the grass apron.

April 3, 2022, Jean, Nev.

Sonerai II L Experimental

The airplane was substantially damaged at 1310 Pacific time when it contacted desert terrain about 0.5 miles short of the landing runway after apparently suffering fuel exhaustion, The pilot sustained serious injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

Before departing Kingman, Arizona, for North Las Vegas, Nevada, the pilot added 3.8 gallons of fuel, but did not know the total amount of fuel on board. While en route, the pilot opted to divert to Jean, Nevada, due to gusty wind conditions. He noted strong headwinds, but thought he had adequate fuel aboard. Arriving at Jean, the pilot made a low pass over the airport to evaluate wind conditions. While maneuvering for landing, the engine lost power and the pilot was unable to maintain altitude.

April 3, 2022, Calhan, Colo.

Piper PA-28-235 Cherokee 235

At about 1755 Mountain time, the airplane sustained substantial damage during landing and an apparent attempted go-around. The pilot and two passengers sustained serious injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

Surveillance video showed the airplane cross the runway threshold and remain airborne until past the first taxiway, appearing to touch down near the second taxiway, before it bounced. “It then exited the left side of the runway [and] went into a ditch where the landing gear impacted a sign,” according to the NTSB. The airplane pitched up, “consistent with” an attempted go-around, and impacted a building.

April 5, 2022, Marlin, Texas

Cessna TU206F Turbo Stationair

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1231 Central time when its pilot apparently lost control on landing. The two pilots aboard were fatally injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

The airplane departed Houston, Texas, on a pipeline inspection flight with a destination of Waco, Texas. About an hour and a half into the flight, radar and ADS-B data show the airplane beginning a series of maneuvering turns over the area where the pipeline was located. After maneuvering southwest and working its way to a location 20 miles south of Waco, it then turned east toward Marlin, Texas.

Surveillance video recorded the airplane touching down just past the approach end of the runway and bouncing back into the air. It touched down a second time in the grass right of the runway, struck a runway light, veered back on the runway, crossed the runway and departed its left side. Three mode Mode C targets were recorded, with the airplane about 1800 feet southeast of the approach end of the runway when track data was lost. The airplane impacted in a near-vertical attitude.

April 7, 2022, Mountain City, Tenn.

Arion Lightning LS-1 Experimental

At about 1310 Eastern time, the airplane was substantially damaged during an attempted takeoff after the engine lost power. The solo commercial pilot sustained serious injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

For the takeoff, the engine was at full power and the pilot lifted off at 53 knots, “but the airplane experienced a partial loss of engine power several seconds later at 70 knots,” according to the NTSB. The pilot was not sure that he could land on the remaining runway and immediately turned the right fuel tank to On. Engine rpm increased significantly. But within seconds, the engine again lost almost all power, and he elected to keep the airplane on the runway heading to clear several obstacles. Attempting a forced landing in a field, the pilot had to pull up to clear a fence. The airplane subsequently landed hard and collided with a creek bed.

April 8, 2022, Chula Vista, Calif.

RANS S-4 Coyote Experimental

The airplane was substantially damaged during a takeoff attempt when it entered an uncontrollable right bank. The solo pilot was not injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

When the airplane was about 300 feet into the takeoff roll, the pilot applied back pressure to the pitch control to transition into a climb. However, the airplane immediately began a right roll only a few feet above the ground. As it approached the departure end of the runway, the pilot decided he had insufficient control of the airplane to continue the flight. He reduced engine power to idle and, as he began a landing flare he felt the right wing drop again. The airplane touched down on the right main landing gear, which immediately collapsed. The right wing impacted the ground. This was the pilot’s first flight in the accident airplane after it was repaired from a hard landing nine months earlier. Examination revealed the right-wing strut was not bolted to its attachment clevis at the right wing.

This article originally appeared in the July 2022 issue of Aviation Safety magazine.

