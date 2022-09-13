General Aviation Accident Bulletin, September 12, 2022

AVweb’s General Aviation Accident Bulletin is taken from the pages of our sister publication, Aviation Safety magazine. All the reports listed here are preliminary and include only initial factual findings about crashes. You can learn more about the final probable cause on the NTSB’s website at www.ntsb.gov. Final reports appear about a year after the accident, although some take longer. Find out more about Aviation Safety at www.aviationsafetymagazine.com.

June 1, 2022, River Falls, Wis.

Grumman AA-1B Trainer/TR-2

At about 1215 Central time, the airplane was substantially damaged in an off-airport landing shortly after takeoff following engine failure. The student pilot received minor injuries and the flight instructor received serious injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

The student pilot reported that, as the airplane was about 150-200 feet AGL in its initial climb, the “engine locked up.” After the loss of engine power, a forced landing to a vacant field south of the airport was made. The airplane came to rest upright in the field. The left outboard wing was substantially damaged.

June 1, 2022 , Tredyffrin, Penn.

Cirrus Design SR22

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1527 Eastern time when it impacted a golf course under unknown circumstances. The private pilot and passenger received serious injuries. Visual conditions prevailed; the flight operated on an IFR flight plan.

The pilot canceled IFR while on approach to Wings Field. Witnesses reported seeing the airplane heading east before it turned south and impacted the golf course. Due to their injuries, the occupants were not able to provide statements describing the circumstances leading to the accident.

June 2, 2022, Lucerne Valley, Calif.

Hornet LSA Experimental

At about 1130 Pacific time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it impacted terrain under unknown circumstances. The solo pilot was fatally injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

According to witnesses, the pilot departed about 1115 for a “local aerobatic flight.” At about 1130, three witnesses 0.6 NM from the accident site observed the airplane in a steep descent with level wings as it disappeared from their view behind trees. Evidence at the accident scene was consistent with the airplane impacting terrain in a steep, nose- and right-wing-low attitude. All major structural components were within the debris field and a fuel odor was present.

June 2, 2022, Oroville, Calif.

Beech 19A Musketeer

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1218 Pacific time when it collided with terrain shortly after takeoff. The pilot and pilot-rated passenger were fatally injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

A witness reported flying the accident airplane with the pilot about two weeks before the accident. They performed two attempted takeoffs and aborted both due to performance issues. According to the witness, the pilot and pilot-rated passenger planned the accident flight to troubleshoot the performance deficiency. According to a video of the accident flight, the engine sounded smooth and continuous as the airplane lifted off and transitioned into climb. A few seconds later, the airplane began to descend, and then began another climb, followed by a right turn. The turn rate increased and the airplane impacted the ground seconds later. The airplane came to rest in an approximate 40-degree nose-down attitude.

June 2, 2022, Ray, Mich.

Thurston TA16 Trojan Experimental

At about 1315 Eastern time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it lost engine power shortly after takeoff. The solo pilot was not injured. Visual conditions prevailed.

According to the pilot, while on climbout from the airport, the engine surged rapidly three times during initial climb and then stopped producing power. The pilot turned the airplane to land back on the runway while attempting to restore engine power. Unable to restore power or make the runway, the pilot performed a forced landing, colliding with small trees.

June 2, 2022, Bowling Green, MO

Aeronca 7AC Champ

The airplane sustained substantial damage at about 1745 Central time when it collided with terrain during low-level maneuvering. The two pilots sustained fatal injuries. Visual conditions prevailed.

According to the airplane owner, the two pilots were planning to conduct a local flight to practice basic agricultural flight maneuvers. A witness observed the airplane at a low altitude flying north. The airplane then executed a right turn to the east. During the turn, the right wing dropped and the airplane nosed down toward the terrain. The witness lost sight of the airplane behind some trees and located the airplane wreckage in a field adjacent to his residence. The witness observed the airplane performing similar maneuvers for a couple of weeks preceding the accident. The airframe and engine revealed no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

This article originally appeared in the September 2022 issue of Aviation Safety magazine.

For more great content like this, subscribe to Aviation Safety!