Another Close One: How Long Can Luck Last?

The number of cable TV experts on speed dial to add virtually nothing to our furtherance of understanding about what happened in Oregon on Friday afternoon is almost as staggering as the event itself. The need to get someone to talk about this inanely when only a few people have anything that could possibly contribute to the knowledge of what happened is, I guess, a testament to the endless news cycle. Honestly, if I hear the breathless CNN lady talk about passengers’ “hair blowing around” I might have to turn the channel. Yeah, right.
If I could have my wish of who to interview about this, it would be the suddenly shirtless little boy and his panicked mother who abruptly got a sweeping view of the post-dusk Oregon countryside. Those two individuals have a lifetime of stories to tell, if that’s how they choose to move on with a life journey they came ever so close to having ripped from them in the freezing slipstream. I would ask them how they could ever trust anything again when something as seemingly straightforward as a piece of the fuselage could fail so spectacularly and endanger them so viscerally. What were they thinking when that cacophony of violence enveloped them?
I write this after spending the day in the care of Boeing and its customers, although not on a MAX 9. I never gave a second thought to stepping aboard, but I did check the seat card that identified the aircraft. Both were 737 800s, the NG series that preceded the MAX and have a pretty good safety record. There are plenty of people who know more about such things than I who thought that should have been the final iteration of the world’s most numerous airliner. Boeing figured it could get one more squeeze out of the lemon and I have to say, notwithstanding my nonexistent understanding of the nuts and bolts of aerospace engineering, I now question that wisdom.
So, where do we go from here? That question might be easier to answer if the 737 mishap didn’t happen barely a week after the runway collision in Japan that tragically killed five people but miraculously didn’t kill the other 400 or so involved. Sheesh. And I suppose we can take some comfort from the fact that the outcome at Haneda is at least partly attributable to engineering and materials advances, not to mention the training and commitment of the frontline airline workers—advances made through the grim experience of the thousands of less fortunate aircraft crash victims who preceded the “lucky” survivors in Japan.
And let’s not forget the 19 really close shaves, and hundreds of merely sphincter-tightening moments at U.S. airports in the past year, any one of which could have had a huge body count. Part of me thinks that it all points to a system that is over capacity, a workforce that is stretched to the limit and a bureaucracy that seems powerless to do anything but study it. The other part of me is just thankful aviation’s number isn’t up yet.
It makes me want to do something and it frustrates me that I can’t. I’m hundreds of miles from those pretty Oregon woods where a Boeing 737 MAX 9 door plug lies waiting to give up its secrets. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy has asked residents of the area south of Portland to get out in the damp and mild Oregon winter air, to poke around their backyards and look in the ditches for the hunk of aluminum and plastic that dropped into their lives after so profoundly affecting those of so many others. I’d like to give them a hand because at least that piece of aerospace flotsam holds some answers to how we might prevent whatever design, material or workmanship deficiency that led to the Friday miracle from striking again.
Icing on the cake would be having that boy and his still-shaking mom along when we spot the glint of shine in the mossy dankness. Because not only would it begin the dry and monotonous technical study of just how something so freaking simple could fail, it might also give that mother and son tactile context for an event that will likely shape their lives from here on.
I agree with you, Bruce. The overwhelming presence of cable TV experts discussing the Oregon incident appears incredibly uninformed, like a ‘big gaping hole.’ It’s good that you want to hear from the passengers involved—the victims. Your skepticism about Boeing’s decision to continue with the MAX series, despite the NG series having a solid safety record, raises valid concerns regarding prioritizing safety over corporate decisions. Then there’s the young man who lost his shirt and his parents who were fortunate that they were not physically harmed. But emotionally?
Regarding the B737 Max aircraft, a friend pointed out that, comparing aircraft complexity from his days in the USAF on a scale from 1 to 100, where the B29 is a solid 20, the B737 Max is significantly higher, perhaps 80 or more. He emphasized that while no aircraft is completely safe to operate, some can be made to be less safe than others. We agreed that problems are inevitable, but it is crucial that these issues don’t stem from bad or sloppy practices. I hope the “door plug” is found to help with bring about a solution.
In conclusion, my wife and I are both passionate about aviation, having backgrounds in flight instruction and air traffic control (Ret). We liked Boeing. The old saying, ‘If it ain’t a Boeing, I ain’t goin’,’ doesn’t hold true for us anymore. Right after I heard about the ‘door plug’ problem, I called my wife to ensure her next flight wasn’t on a B737 Max.
Raf, I don’t know when your wife’s next flight is, but all of the affected airplanes have been grounded for inspections. And it’s not every MAX. It’s not even every MAX9.
The flying public, and you, and your family, are being shown the reasonable care and diligence that we all deserve.
David Bunin, I am aware of the “door plug” and that they do not apply to all Max 9. Only to those that have the “door plugs”. At this point, our perspective on the Boeing 737 Max is unfavorable but had gained trust. The two crashes involving the B737 Max in 2018 and 2019, as well as subsequent investigations, raised serious concerns about the aircraft’s safety features and the approval process. The issues related to the MCAS and its role in the accidents and the handling of the situation by Boeing, including communication and transparency, left a bad impression, and are fresh in our minds. Despite some restoration of trust, the latest incident has once again impacted on our tolerance for risk. These safety concerns make for uncomfortable rides.
I appreciate and respect your concern for your family. I work in the maintenance community, and I share the concern. I hope (and fully expect) that she has a safe flight, regardless of the aircraft type. Commercial air transport is as close to perfect safety as mankind has ever created. The alternative modes of transportation (even our beloved GA) are a significantly higher risk.
Ironically, one of the things that makes GA flying safer is that private operators (we) recognize that it is a hazardous activity and are motivated to mitigate the inherent risks by training, currency, good maintenance, and all of the other costly and time-consuming things that we recognize as necessary.
Ok, so what’s the answer? What’s the solution? Another study? Another committee? Years of analysis by a group of human beings whose first priority is their heterogeneous make up? By a culture, our culture which abdicates responsibility on a regular basis? Don’t be surprised with the answers you get. We are already reaping what has been sown.
let’s restrict our comments to the actual issue, not airline economics, overcrowding, Boeings corporate culture, or anything else. a structural part failed, for reasons yet unknown. this failure may have only been restricted to this one aircraft. however, the prudent thing is to ground all aircraft that have that part in the fuselage to determine whether that part on those aircraft are in some ways flawed. once that flaw is found, the next step is to correct it.
On the emotional side of this event, yeah! it’s pretty scary. And it’s easy to begin to thinking that somehow this is connected to other scary things–how the planes are built, how they are operated, how the whole commercial flight sector operates, and whatever else might scare people.
however, until proven all those other scares are just our brains taking notice of things that might go wrong. and which will be forgotten when the next OMG event occurs. and that OMG event doesn’t have to be related to aviation.
I’m afraid a big part of the issue is Boeing corporate culture. They have a known issue with engine icing also, but want to certify the 7 and 10 with this issue because profits come before safety at Boeing these days.
I think the design problems of the MAX are mostly sorted, it’s the steady, drip, drip, drip, of quality escapes at Boeing that concerns me.
Weeks after the missing rudder bolt issue, including one on a yet to be delivered airframe, we now have a door plug on a basically new airplane depart.
Nothing seems to be changing at Boeing. The bean counters who know the price of everything and the value of nothing seem to be still running the show.
Kid invested the price of a ticket, and lost his shirt…
“…the suddenly shirtless little boy and his panicked mother who abruptly got a sweeping view of the post-dusk Oregon countryside.” That’s good. After the partial “unscheduled deconstruction”.
I’ll wager they both got a rush of bad chemicals that the mom at least, won’t soon forget, but depending on his age and outlook on how close he came to dying (how seriously he took/takes it), the kid might be like – Yeah, it was wild!, when he tells and retells that story to his friends, etc. in future.
“The number of cable TV experts on speed dial to add virtually nothing to our furtherance of understanding about what happened in Oregon on Friday afternoon is almost as staggering as the event itself. ”
Yet here is a respected aviation site engaging in the same speculation that it condemns on the non-aviation site–calling for “SOMETHING TO BE DONE!” before the real cause is known.
As journalists, have you ever heard the saying “Hoist with thine own Petard?”
That’s the difference between reporting and commentary, Jim. What speculation, by the way? A piece of the plane fell off. Pretty sure that’s not supposed to happen.
“Part of me thinks that it all points to a system that is over capacity, a workforce that is stretched to the limit and a bureaucracy that seem powerless to do anything but study it.”… well said Russ.
“it’s the steady, drip, drip, drip, of quality escapes at Boeing that concerns me.”…equally well said David.
I think the reality of…a system that is over capacity, a system I will, with a broad-brush, call technology. The massive amount of technology layers is oozing out of a lot of our daily products, especially in transportation, more specifically, airplanes and cars/trucks, for example. Because we can add so much layers of features/options by another series of software codes, with AI enhanced computer modeling, to “test” efficacy of functionality over average expected use, are we creating so much complexity that we cannot safely manage or maintain? In other words, just because we can…should we?
Most customers purchasing a new car or truck, expects an incredible amount of safety features. There are two parts to this safety net. One safety net is to protect the car/truck mechanically from abuse, neglect, or ignorance from the owner/driver. The other is the multiple layers of technology to protect the driver from other drivers and their respective steeds anticipating every possible scenario of driving conditions, positions relative to each other, pedestrians, objects, barriers, construction,etc…to technically insulate, isolate, and thereby do everything to keep a vehicle between the white lines while not running into each other. Simply put, cars and trucks are engineered to protect us from ourselves. That amount of technology is almost standard on all vehicles produced today whose sheer amount of layers of protection is making it impossible to adequately understand plus explain to the average consumer, let alone have the consumer having the time, desire, demonstration and comprehension of all of these “features and benefits”.
People are being overwhelmed by this amount of technology at the manufacturing level, consumer level, and maintenance level. When these new products such as smartphones, computers, watches to airplanes, cars/trucks, motorcycles, ATV’s, etc become used, the resale of them does not require any further education of all this technology. That puts a lot of products into the hands of the users with virtually no training of use other than trial and error. The economy of scale of mass production has facilitated technology overload. Technology overload, has been determined to be managed by…MORE technology.
Airplanes are now falling into this technology overload at a pace that aviation in general has never been used to nor designed for simply because lack of economy of scale. However, that has radically changed allowing mass production of airliners in this case, at a scale impossible 10 years ago. Profitability is determined by economy of scale or lack of it. With so many rules and regulations to comply with because of the multitude of layered technology incorporated, it takes more technology to manage the quality AND the bureaucracy that created and demands it. The end result is what David accurately described as a steady “drip, drip drip” of the inevitable erosion of quality. Our system of manufacturing, product training, product sales, consumer knowledge including our body/brains to use all of these technology layers, are over saturated, over stimulated, and by design…can only tolerate so much. That means a relatively simple airliner door plug gets pushed out of its pressurized aluminum/carbon fiber/composite/plastic/metal tube.
When will aviation’s number be up under these extraordinary complex and technology saturated times?
Reflections on the “door plug” incident before going to bed.
I am disappointed in the reporting quality of cable news networks. The so-called experts often lack depth and display ignorance, and the dramatic tones contribute to harmful hype.
On the other hand, some aviation bloggers downplay the incident, acting like the incident isn’t a big deal. This negligence is perplexing, especially given the history of safety issues with the B737 Max series. While expert analysis is crucial, understanding the public’s worries is equally important. Dismissing these concerns worsens the trust issue in the aviation industry.
Turning to the young man facing ejection due to depressurization, it’s crucial to acknowledge lasting trauma. As a parent, I would demand immediate and thorough care to address short-term and potential long-term effects. “This too shall pass”, ain’t going to cut it.
Then there’s technological overload, where systems can worsen the “one hand not knowing what the other is doing” syndrome. (Thanks Jim Holdeman)
Feeling for Alaska Airlines, I think they’re reliable and efficient. My positive view comes from their consistent and dependable service I’ve enjoyed, making them look good in my eyes.
There has been a lot of research into the relationship between precursor events and fatal accidents. One commonly sited ratio is 1000, 600, 30,10, 1
1000 unsafe acts leads to
600 near misses which leads to
30 minor incidents/accidents which leads to
10 major incidents/accidents which leads to
1 fatal accident
It would seem to me that sadly, the aviation system is overdue for a fatal accident….