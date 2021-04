When Piper announced that the Garmin Autoland system would be available in its M600 turboprop a year ago, some predicted it would allow the company to double its sales. It may not be quite there yet, but the system has definitely sold some aircraft. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Piper hasn’t shown the HALO-equipped airplane at a major show yet; Sun ‘n Fun 2021 is the first. AVweb shot this video as part of its show coverage.