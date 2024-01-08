Home Multimedia AVweb Rewind: King Air AutothrottleMultimediaVideo of the WeekAVweb Rewind: King Air AutothrottleBy Editorial Staff - January 7, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Last week we wrote about the certification of Garmin’s Autothrottle/Autoland feature in the King Air. Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano flew the setup and filed this video report.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseAnother Close One: How Long Can Luck Last? AVWeb Insider Russ Niles - January 7, 2024 As anyone who has gambled long enough knows, luck doesn't last forever. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: Storm Landings In Europe Editorial Staff - January 1, 2024 Storm Ciaran hit Europe in November and Cargospotter found good vantage points at a couple of German airports.