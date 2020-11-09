Although some are in denial about it, the love affair with batteries for electric airplanes is, for the short term, on hold. To meet minimum performance, designers are increasingly looking at hybrid drives that may incorporate battery systems. In this AVweb VODCAST, Embry-Riddle’s Dr. Pat Anderson explains why this is so. He also explains why the idea of scaling up a DJI drone to carry people doesn’t work.
