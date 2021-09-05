Hand propping an aircraft engine, at least some engines, is a routine task, but it’s woefully unforgiving of carelessness and lack of technique and caution. In this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli examines what can go wrong and all too often it ends up with an airplane wrecked and occasionally someone hurt. Sense of humor recommended.
Hi Paul:
As usual, very good…and humorous.
Looks like you need an MS25171-1S electrical boot on the P-lead terminal. Not likely on your J3 with limited wiring and plumbing in the engine compartment but movement inflight of a hose or wire can touch the P-lead post causing momentary ground out and shut down of the mag and consequent rough running. Hard to duplicate on the ground.
Excellent!