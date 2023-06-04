Basic Med Three Year Report Card Has it Worked?

Basic Med went into effect in May 2017 with high hopes. A recent FAA analysis of the program reveals that some 40,000 pilots have taken advantage of it. But the report also shows that Basic Med hasn’t really revitalized aviation in ways that some of hoped for. Veteran Aviation Medical Examiner Bill Blank wrote a report for MidWest Flyer Magazine and in this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli talks to him about the analysis.