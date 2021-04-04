Best Of The Web: A Humorous Look At Ejection Seat Testing

What got many of us into flying were those fascinating newsreel pieces done during the 1950s and 1960s on advances in aviation technology. The military services produced them and so did manufacturers like Boeing, Northrup, Grumman and North American. Who can forget those riveting clips of rocket sleds blasting down the rails to test the limits of human endurance? This week’s Best of the Web is a humorous send up of the genre offered by San Diego’s excellent Air & Space Museum.