Best Of The Web: Alaska Ice Landing
By Editorial Staff - April 1, 2024
A lot of factors have to line up to create the kinds of conditions Marshall Severson enjoyed when he took a trip to the toe of Knik Glacier in south central Alaska in mid-February in his 172.
9 COMMENTS
What stark beauty is Alaska. Such an amazing landing site and video. A lucky pilot indeed to be able to have this moment (though I had to chuckle with the ‘Clear’. Yes it’s procedure, but with no human around for maybe hundreds of miles..).
To have a little more background in how this happened would be great. Did the pilot overfly the area and determine the best spot to land (I figure so). It looked like a soft field landing and was that to be light on landing and allow the plane to settle. It was a long taxi down to stop so I also figured braking was minimal to avoid slipping/skidding. Would really love some commentary, but overall….fantastic, thank you AVweb.
And flying in that climate with the window open. Now there’s a man’s man!
Wow, man’s need for self-destruction. 1st the wing walker business wacked by the FAA and now this guy with an underpowered 172 landing on a glacier. What’s next, commercial seating on a submarine to see the wreck of the Titanic?
You’re not fooling me. The climate alarmists tell me this can’t be happening.
I’d imagine it would be flown like a glassy water landing in a seaplane. Set pitch and power for a very low VSI descent rate (50-100 fpm) at Vref (about 65) and reduce power to idle after touchdown and use aerodynamic braking as the surface would provide little.
Ice landing is an absolutely delightful experience as long as you have enough room. Just remember stationary run-ups are impossible. Brakes do nothing. Nosewheel steering only works at the lowest speeds. Otherwise just put it down gently. Use rudder for directional control and roll until it stops. (Forget about crosswind landings!) You don’t need extra power to get off ice.
Alton Bay in New Hampshire has a certified ice runway sufficient for GA aircraft. You might have to make a low pass to alert ice skaters (it’s that smooth). Been in and out of there a couple of times. What a pleasure. Departure over miles of frozen lake means you can just climb to 10 feet and cruise a mile in ground effects without violating any rules. Finally a feeling of speed in my 150.
I have landed in Alton Bay a few times myself. Great place to go for Lobsta rolls. Just be mindful of the temps. It started melting one time I went in there. That created lots of puddles. One of them took out one of my pilot buddies in his RV7.
Beautiful. Great “Best Of The Web” find.
What was the tool the pilot was holding when he walked out on the ice in front of the plane? Was he measuring ice thickness?
I’d be so worried the plane would not start!