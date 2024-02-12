Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: Bush Flying In Papua, IndonesiaMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: Bush Flying In Papua, IndonesiaBy Editorial Staff - February 12, 20242PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Some of the toughest flying in the world is in this Pacific island region, including on mountainside runways carved out with hand tools.2 COMMENTSAir America and Caribou pilots did similar in Vietnam. Quite an effort by the villagers to create the runway. And a nice job they did too. These pronounced slope strips definitely call for a little practice in adjusting your touchdown, but they do give back a warm fuzzy feeling on departure roll 🙂 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseCEO Of The Cockpit: Retired But Not Expired AVWeb Insider Kevin Garrison - February 11, 2024 Everyone has to pay their dues. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: GPS Spoofing Explained Editorial Staff - February 4, 2024 GPS spoofing is posing a threat to aircrews, especially those flying near war zones. Mentour put together this 22-minute video to explain a growing...
Air America and Caribou pilots did similar in Vietnam. Quite an effort by the villagers to create the runway.
And a nice job they did too.
These pronounced slope strips definitely call for a little practice in adjusting your touchdown, but they do give back a warm fuzzy feeling on departure roll 🙂