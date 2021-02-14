As winter enters its last chilly month, winter sports are in full flight, especially the one featured in this thoughtfully shot video by Rick Hiebert: Ice fishing on Stephenfield Lake southwest of Winnipeg. It’s even got underwater shots of the boring machine and a chilled livewell for the mess of Northern Pike, plus just the right music.

Ice fishing is all about socializing, enjoying the great outdoors, cooking with friends and, of course, drinking. Most normal ice fishing is mostly about the drinking but not this one, since the guys are flying in. And the guy doing the filleting for lunch has done this before. It makes us want to saddle up and hear for the closest frozen lake.