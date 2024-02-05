Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: GPS Spoofing ExplainedMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: GPS Spoofing ExplainedBy Editorial Staff - February 4, 20243PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin GPS spoofing is posing a threat to aircrews, especially those flying near war zones. Mentour put together this 22-minute video to explain a growing issue in aviation.3 COMMENTSWe can provide spoof and tamper proof Galileo signal based GPS receivers. Send me an email. Is inertial nav (IN) still an option? If so, it would be impervious to outside interference. The old IN systems were electro-mechanical Rube Goldberg’s, complex and expensive. Could modern solid state gyros, accelerometers and computers be used to make a cheaper, more reliable and accurate IN system? Anyone know? There are inertial reference systems (IRS) and there are inertial navigation systems (INS) and they’re cousins, but not exactly the same thing. The IRS knows where you are (lat/long) and what direction you’re pointed (and what direction you’re moving) but it doesn’t really know where you’re going. The INS has everything the IRS has, but it will also guide you along a line to a next waypoint.For a lot of years, IRS in transport aircraft was completely separate from other navigation sources, but in the last few years, the IRS has been modified to accept a GPS input to improve its accuracy and ease of alignment. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseGuest Blog: Diversity Doesn’t Mean Underqualified AVWeb Insider Editorial Staff - February 4, 2024 DEI doesn't dilute the talent pool, it expands it. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: RC Aircraft Carrier Editorial Staff - January 29, 2024 File this under "Why didn't I think of that?" Although it's a little crude, it is the first attempt and now we can't wait...
Is inertial nav (IN) still an option? If so, it would be impervious to outside interference. The old IN systems were electro-mechanical Rube Goldberg’s, complex and expensive. Could modern solid state gyros, accelerometers and computers be used to make a cheaper, more reliable and accurate IN system? Anyone know?
There are inertial reference systems (IRS) and there are inertial navigation systems (INS) and they’re cousins, but not exactly the same thing. The IRS knows where you are (lat/long) and what direction you’re pointed (and what direction you’re moving) but it doesn’t really know where you’re going. The INS has everything the IRS has, but it will also guide you along a line to a next waypoint.
For a lot of years, IRS in transport aircraft was completely separate from other navigation sources, but in the last few years, the IRS has been modified to accept a GPS input to improve its accuracy and ease of alignment.