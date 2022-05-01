SpaceX has brought down the price of delivering payloads to low earth orbit to under $3000 per kg, but even a small satellite still costs over $1 million. A company called SpinLaunch proposes to lower costs further by flinging the things into space on a giant centrifuge. At a certain altitude, a small booster engine would ignite, accelerating the payload to the 7 miles per second needed to achieve orbit. We don’t know how practical or realistic this proposal is, but this video is worth three minutes of your time.
More practical than artillery, but achieving the precise timing needed for the successful operation of the projectile’s release mechanism would be… a challenge.
An additional challenge would be the projectile’s survival of flight through the low atmosphere, at nearly escape velocity. Max Q would occur immediately after release. Perhaps if the launch site were atop Mount Everest…
Just thinking…
