SpaceX has brought down the price of delivering payloads to low earth orbit to under $3000 per kg, but even a small satellite still costs over $1 million. A company called SpinLaunch proposes to lower costs further by flinging the things into space on a giant centrifuge. At a certain altitude, a small booster engine would ignite, accelerating the payload to the 7 miles per second needed to achieve orbit. We don’t know how practical or realistic this proposal is, but this video is worth three minutes of your time.

  1. A space shot-put!
    More practical than artillery, but achieving the precise timing needed for the successful operation of the projectile’s release mechanism would be… a challenge.
    An additional challenge would be the projectile’s survival of flight through the low atmosphere, at nearly escape velocity. Max Q would occur immediately after release. Perhaps if the launch site were atop Mount Everest…
    Just thinking…
    A fun story, Russ. Happy May Day, komrad! 😉