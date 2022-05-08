The Hawker Hurricane is one of several iconic fighters of World War II and a relative rarity on the airshow circuit. In this week’s video, well-known Canadian warbird expert Dave Hadfield takes us through the initial test flight of a recently restored Mark 12 Hurricane. The aircraft was built in Canada in 1942 and saw duty in the training command. It’s part of the Mike Potter collection.

It got an initial restoration after the war, but for the past 16 years has been undergoing extensive restoration back to its original condition. The video takes us through checklists, startup and the first short flight with the gear down. In 2009, Hadfield gave an extensive tour of the Vintage Wings of Canada P-40N. Find that video here.