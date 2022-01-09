A YouTube video widely derided as a pilot faking an engine failure so he could bail out of his stricken airplane was in fact caused by a little appreciated hazard of being accidentally sucked out of the airplane when a door comes open. In this week’s Best of the Web video, crack aviation investigator Bryan Turner gets to the bottom of this tragic event and surely hundreds of lives will be saved as a result. As he points out, it can happen in cars, too. Even your house.