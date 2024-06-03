Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: Super 18 JumpMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: Super 18 JumpBy Editorial Staff - June 3, 20245PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Dr. Bill Runyon’s impeccably maintained Beech Super 18 is the star of this skydiving video featuring the All Veteran Group. Very nice video by Films, Stills & Co.5 COMMENTSNice! I’m happy to say Bill is a friend, who not only has some cool aircraft, but also runs the most amazing camp kitchen in the entire North 40 at Oshkosh.:-) I have been “in love” with Super 18’s for 69 years! Captured my imagination as a kid, still has an emotional pull now. Thanks for featuring. We were thrilled to film this. Dr. Bill Runyon’s aircraft is an absolute beauty and the crew of the All Veteran Group are total pros. So happy these planes are still “earning their keep” So… I did not see a parachute on the pilot or copilot. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseWhitecaps On Their Martinis AVWeb Insider Kevin Garrison - June 3, 2024 Buckle up, folks. It's getting bumpier. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaFeatured Video: Landing In Leadville Amelia Walsh - May 27, 2024 Come along with us for a flight to Leadville, Colorado, otherwise known as North America's highest airport. LXV sits at 9,934 feet and is...
