Dr. Bill Runyon’s impeccably maintained Beech Super 18 is the star of this skydiving video featuring the All Veteran Group. Very nice video by Films, Stills & Co.

5 COMMENTS

  1. Nice! I’m happy to say Bill is a friend, who not only has some cool aircraft, but also runs the most amazing camp kitchen in the entire North 40 at Oshkosh.:-)

  2. I have been “in love” with Super 18’s for 69 years! Captured my imagination as a kid, still has an emotional pull now.

LEAVE A REPLY