Home Multimedia Bye Aerospace eFlyer Progress Report MultimediaVideo of the Week Bye Aerospace eFlyer Progress Report By Paul Bertorelli - August 8, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Bye Aerospace is making progress on its electric eFlyer trainer. In this interview recorded at AirVenture last month, AVweb caught up with George Bye to see where the certification program stands. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press Release It’s Good To Be Full Of Hot Air AVWeb Insider Paul Berge - August 8, 2021 Despite the temperature being only slightly cooler than the surface of Venus, there's a hot air balloon festival in Iowa. But the real excitement is in the National Balloon Museum. Read more Featured Video Multimedia Bye Aerospace eFlyer Progress Report Paul Bertorelli - August 8, 2021 Bye Aerospace is making progress on its electric eFlyer trainer. In this interview recorded at AirVenture last month, AVweb caught up with...