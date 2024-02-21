Aviation Consumer’s Rick Durden logged 3.3 hours on AOPA’s Beech C55 Baron burning G100UL on one engine and 100LL on the other. Other than slightly better performance from the engine on unleaded, it was a non-event. Durden and Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano debriefed the flight.
Rick and Larry. Great video and very informative. Less fuel, cleaner running….what’s not to like?
Why did UND bail out of the UL program last year? Why haven’t we heard more about the UND findings? Why haven’t we heard from Lycoming and the FAA about the UND situation?
Thanks again for a great video.